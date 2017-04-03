{ Jump to Recipe } • { Print Recipe }

Everyone knows that you need to have chocolate at Easter (if there were no Lindt bunnies, did Easter really happen?). Nevertheless, I think these gluten free carrot cake Easter eggs are a must as well! I mean, carrot cake just seems like such a natural choice in an Easter menu, probably because carrot cake is made with, well, carrots, and who eats carrots? Bunnies, cute little Easter bunnies (human Easter bunnies included).

This photo never fails to make me smile. I always wonder what that little brown bunny must be thinking, seeing this giant pink bunny-like creature looming over it.

Anyways, back to the food part of this blog post!

As delicious and traditional as chocolate Easter eggs are, these gluten free carrot cake Easter eggs make for a fun alternative treat. In fact, this dessert is a great activity to do with kiddos! They’ll love getting to decorate their own little carrot cake Easter egg.

I think it’s a little funny how these cakes are egg shaped, but contain no eggs!

Yep, no eggs. Or gluten or refined sugar. This fun treat is wholesome, yet decadent, so you can feel good about eating more than one carrot cake Easter egg. Note: I’m not against (certain) eggs. In fact, eggs that come from happy-running-around-on-a-small-family-farm-and-eating-all-the-bugs-and-breathing-all-the-fresh-air hens are super healthy for you!

To keep our carrot cake easter eggs nice and moist, we’ll be using a mix of pumpkin puree and crushed pineapple! Don’t worry, you won’t be able to tell there’s any pumpkin in there. In fact, the pumpkin puree will actually help to sweeten our carrot cake easter eggs, as will the crushed pineapple.

It did surprise me that a lot of carrot cake recipes don’t call for crushed pineapple. However, I feel like crushed pineapple is a must in carrot cake. Not only does the crushed pineapple help keep the carrot cake moist, it also provides the cake with a delightful tropical burst.

Now, for an Easter celebration, I highly recommend taking the time to cut your carrot cake into Easter egg shapes. However, if you’re short on time, or if you’re serving this carrot cake for another occasion, cutting the cake into squares or baking in round pans works as well.

So, what do you say? Will these gluten free carrot cake Easter eggs make an appearance at your Easter gathering? I hope it’s a yes, because I’m sure your guests will love these sweet, little carrot cake Easter eggs as much as I do.

Before we get to the recipe for these carrot cake Easter eggs, I have a quick little story to share with all of you. (My mom loves this story and will tell it to everyone and anyone!)

So, for my very first Easter here in Canada, the sweetest, most magical thing occurred. When my parents opened up the front door and stepped outside with me, guess who was out there on the lawn… A little, fat grey bunny rabbit! Was it the Easter bunny just having come from delivering Easter eggs? Probably 🙂

If you make these carrot cake Easter eggs, please comment below and share a picture on Instagram. Use #thehappinesskitchen in the caption so I can see your lovely creations!

5 from 6 votes Print Gluten Free Carrot Cake Easter Eggs This gluten free, vegan carrot cake is moist and maple sweetened. Once baked, the cake is cut into Easter egg shapes and decorated with a rich, cashew frosting. Kids (and adults) will have a lot of fun decorating these carrot cake Easter eggs! Prep Time 25 minutes Cook Time 1 hour 15 minutes Total Time 1 hour 40 minutes Servings 12 -16 servings Author Jasmin Meere | The Happiness Kitchen Ingredients Gluten-Free, Vegan Carrot Cake 1 1/2 cup (250 g) brown rice flour

1 cup (100 g) almond flour

1/4 cup (31 g) tapioca starch

1 teaspoon (5 ml) baking powder

1 teaspoon (5 ml) baking soda

2 teaspoons (10 ml) ground cinnamon

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground nutmeg

1/2 teaspoon (2.5 ml) ground ginger

1/2 cup (120 g) coconut sugar

1/2 cup (118 ml) maple syrup

1/2 cup (113 g) pumpkin puree

1/3 cup (67 g) virgin coconut oil, melted

3 tablespoons (20g) ground flax seeds

2 teaspoons (10 ml) pure vanilla extract

1 cup (225 g) crushed pineapple

1 cup (125 g) walnut pieces

2 cups (220 g) carrots, peeled and grated Cashew Frosting 1/2 cup (75 g) raw cashews, soaked overnight (or boiled for 15 minutes)

1 tablespoon (30 ml) coconut oil, melted

1/2 cup (113 g) crushed pineapple Instructions Preheat oven to 350°F/177°F. Grease a 9.5 inch by 13.5 inch rectangular baking pan and line with parchment paper. Set aside. In a large bowl, sift together brown rice flour, almond flour, tapioca starch, baking powder, baking soda, ground cinnamon, ground nutmeg, ground ginger, and coconut sugar. In another bowl, mix together the maple syrup, pumpkin puree, melted coconut oil, vanilla extract, and ground flax seeds. Add slowly incorporate wet mixture with dry mixture. Stir together until fully combined. Fold in crushed pineapple, walnut pieces, and grated carrots. Pour cake batter into greased and lined baking pan. Place baking pan on the centre oven rack. Bake for 1 hour and 15 minutes, or until a toothpick comes out clean. Flip cake out of baking pan and onto a wire cooling rack. Allow cake to cool completely before cutting into Easter egg shapes and decorating with cashew frosting. To Make Cashew Frosting Blend the soaked cashews, coconut oil, and crushed pineapple in a high speed blender until thick and smooth. Transfer into an icing bag or heavy duty plastic Ziplock bag. Shortly before serving, pipe icing onto carrot cake Easter eggs. Recipe Notes Cashew frosting doesn't hold the same way regular frosting does, so frost or pipe your carrot cake shortly before serving. If opting for a round cake, divide carrot cake batter among 2 - 9 inch pans (greased and lined with parchment paper). Bake for 55 minutes at 350°F/177°C until a toothpick comes out clean when poked into the centre of the cake. Carrot cake will keep in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Store cashew frosting in fridge in an airtight container for up to 3 days. Carrot cake scraps (that come from cutting out Easter egg shapes) can be used to top oatmeal, yogurt, ice cream, or make into cake pops.

Quote of the post:

“Always do your best. What you plant now, you will harvest later.”

– Og Mandino



